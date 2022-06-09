GREENUP, Ky. — Two juveniles have been arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on charges of murder and domestic violence or complicity to domestic violence, according to a Kentucky State Police news release.
State police were contacted by Greenup County 911 in reference to a homicide at 947 Darby Hollow Road, Greenup.
Authorities found Thersa Martin, 49, fatally shot and stabbed, reportedly by a juvenile relative. State police arrested one juvenile and charged him with murder and domestic violence.
Another juvenile who reportedly brought the handgun to the scene was charged with murder and complicity to domestic violence, according to a news release.
The case remains under investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:59 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 1:59 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 23rd Street and 9th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Battery, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Memorial Park Drive.
Brandishing, 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:18 p.m., 800 block of 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Missing person, 1:43 p.m. May 27, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Brandishing, 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, corner of 15th Street and 7th Avenue.
Battery, 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 6th Street and 10th Avenue.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 6 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kaci Jean Garretson, 23, was jailed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Shane Andrew Garretson, 31, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with trespassing and grand larceny. Bond was set at $42,550.