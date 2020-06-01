HUNTINGTON — Two juveniles were arrested Monday in Milton after they allegedly broke a driver’s vehicle windshield by throwing rocks off an overpass.
The two juveniles were apprehended after throwing a rock off the Kirby Road overpass, breaking the windshield of a driver on Interstate 64, said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
The two juveniles were released to their parents. Juvenile petitions were signed for the pair.
The following information is provided by reports from the Milton Police Department:
Drug arrest: A Milton police officer arrested Davanta Shunnar Floyd, 25, of Detroit, on Saturday evening following a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Floyd was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Floyd allegedly had over 17 grams of heroin, as well as $3,070 in cash.
The traffic stop was initiated for speeding at 120 mph.
Floyd was booked in the Western Regional Jail. Bond was $30,100. Jail records indicate Floyd is on parole in West Virginia.
Failure to register: A man wanted in Randolph County for failure to register as a sex offender was arrested in Milton Sunday after a traffic stop.
Justin Short, 36, of Beverly, West Virginia, was a wanted felon out of Randolph County for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
According to an article in The Inner Mountain, Short has several convictions relating to failure to register.
Short was booked in the Western Regional Jail on $15,000 cash-only bond.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six incident reports in a print-out ending at 3 p.m. Monday. The actual reports were not made available so these are the only details known:
Shooting across road or near building or crowd, 5:12 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 3rd Street.
Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 8th Avenue.
Assault, 12:25 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 11:22 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 6th Street.
Shoplifting, 8:31 a.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8:59 a.m. May 10, 600 block of West 10th Street.