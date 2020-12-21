KENOVA — The Kenova Fire Department battled a house fire for more than four hours Saturday.
According to the Kenova Fire Department, firefighters and police were dispatched to the fire early Saturday in the 700 block of Chestnut Street. About 10 apparatus responded and firefighters remained on scene for about four and a half hours.
No one was home when the fire started.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious, although the investigation to determine what caused it remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 5:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 5:59 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:06 p.m. Sunday, first block of 13th Street.
Stolen auto, 12 p.m. Dec. 13, 300 block of Prospect Street.
Paraphernalia, 2:13 p.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Stolen auto, 11 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
First-degree arson, 10 a.m. Sunday, 3000 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 11:02 a.m. Saturday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.
Discharging firearm in city limits, midnight Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Danny Kyle Terry, 30, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with child neglect resulting in injury. Bond was not set.
David Paul Denof, 33, was jailed at 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Frank Landon Barnett, 30, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.