KENOVA — A Kenova man was arrested after another man was struck in the hand by a bullet causing “severe damage,” according to law enforcement.
Christopher Sammy Blankenship, 33, was arrested approximately 2:20 a.m. Monday on charges of malicious assault and wanton endangerment.
Officers were dispatched to Blankenship’s residence in the 1500 block of Maple Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a shooting report.
Dispatch informed police an altercation between two men occurred resulting in a shooting and the victim fled the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, Blankenship initially told police he had a gun because he thought the victim would attack him when he arrived at the residence. Blankenship said he owed the victim $175.
“Blankenship then stated that (the victim) attempted to grab the firearm from him, causing it to accidentally discharge and hit Jones in the hand,” the complaint stated.
Blankenship later admitted in an interview with law enforcement that the victim did not shoot himself by accident. The complaint stated Blankenship admitted aiming the firearm toward Jones and shot at him.
“In an attempt (to) defend himself, the victim put his hands in front of his face causing his right hand to be struck by the bullet just below the thumb causing severe damage,” the complaint continued.
Blankenship was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $100,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:40 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Feb. 20, 600 block of 20th Street.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 9:21 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property, midnight Feb. 23, 200 block of Gallaher Street.
Warrant service or execution, 6:22 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Shoplifting, 11:37 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Found property, midnight Jan. 1, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:31 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:49 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:02 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Richmond Street.
Paraphernalia, 12:50 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of 11th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Royal Sean Vance, 46, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Vance with burglary. Bond was not set.
Richard Byron McFadden, 45, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McFadden with strangulation and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Kevin Ray Lilly Jr., 30, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charges Lilly with violation of home incarceration. No bond.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.