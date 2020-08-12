KENOVA — Arrests were made Monday by Kenova police as a result of undercover officers’ investigations into narcotics distribution in the city.
According to the Kenova Police Department, undercover officers arranged to purchase heroin Monday from two people.
Following the exchange of cash for the heroin, the officers arrested Christopher Jennings Rowe, 37, of Wayne, and Andre Cory Cousins, 41, of Dearborn, Michigan.
Both defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute the heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
They have been arraigned before a Wayne County magistrate and housed at the Western Regional Jail.
Also Monday, undercover officers intercepted the delivery of narcotics to a residence on Sycamore Street.
Dorothy Jeanette Hughes, 33, of Kenova, was arrested as a result and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact the Kenova Police Department.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, noon Aug. 3, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, 9:07 a.m. Monday, 800 8th St.
Breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Monday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Domestic battery, 2:50 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 11th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ronald Vincent Cochran, 39, was jailed at noon Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a warrant for a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
Thurman Dewayne Hinkle, 20, was jailed at 11 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.