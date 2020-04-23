KENOVA — Two men have been arrested after the Kenova Police Department found meth, marijuana, OxyContin and heroin after searching a vehicle during a traffic stop Monday evening.
Samuel DeLoyed Welch II, 43, and Jimmie Joe Crace, 49, were booked into Western Regional Jail at 6 p.m. Monday on multiple felony charges related to possession of and intent to deliver drugs.
Welch was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine altered state, possession with intent to distribute meth and conspiracy. Bond was set at $40,000.
Crace was charged with possession of pseudoephedrine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substance oxycodone and conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000.
On Monday, Kenova officers stopped a red Toyota Tacoma in the 2100 block of U.S. 60. Upon a search of the vehicle, approximately 20 needles, 4 1/2 OxyContin pills, seven baggies of meth, six baggies of marijuana, a firearm and other baggies that were consistent with the distribution of narcotics were located.
A Kenova residence was subsequently searched and four additional baggies of meth were located, and three counterfeit bills, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and a small container of heroin were recovered.
Both subjects were arraigned through Wayne County Magistrate Court and taken to Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Deceased person, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Chase Street.
Shoplifting, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Transferring or receiving stolen goods, 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Assault and battery, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Fraudulent use of a credit card valued less than $1,000, midnight April 18, 700 block of West 10th Street.
Shoplifting, 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.