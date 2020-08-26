KENOVA — The Kenova Police Department arrested two men on heroin and fentanyl drug charges after conducting two traffic stops Monday.
According to the KPD, officers conducted the traffic stop Monday and intercepted a distribution amount of heroin in the vehicle that was allegedly en route to a residence within the city. Rodney Dale Mayes, 47, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was charged with possession with intent to deliver (heroin) in that case. His bond was set at $20,000.
Later in the day, officers stopped and searched a second vehicle, in which they found a distribution amount of fentanyl. In that stop, Christopher Neal Bush, 42, of Grayson, Kentucky, was arrested for DUI second offense and possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl). His bond was not listed.
Both men are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:15 a.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Cedar Street.
Paraphernalia, 9:09 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:22 p.m. Monday, Bridge Street.
Stolen auto, 1:30 a.m. Monday, 800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Information report, 9:28 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 2nd Street, Altizer.
Destruction of property, 7:12 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Everett Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, abduction of a person, 5:50 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Soliciting prostitution, 3 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight April 1, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
DUI and SRL-DUI, 1:41 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Woodland Drive.
Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, 8:03 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:40 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Short Street.
Information report, 1:51 a.m. Monday, Ohio River.
Paraphernalia, 12:53 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:30 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jamey Deela Gillenwater, 23, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on two active warrants. Bond was not set.
Kevin Matthew Mann, 35, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery and domestic battery. Bond was $35,000.