HUNTINGTON — One person was arrested recently after a Kentucky drug task force made several undercover methamphetamine purchases in Russell, Kentucky.
Dylan C. Evans, of Russell, was arrested Thursday by the Russell Police Department. He is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Detectives with the FADE Drug Task Force made multiple controlled drug purchases of crystal methamphetamine in the 400 block of Etna Street in Russell, according to a release from the task force.
The FADE Drug Task Force operates in Carter and Greenup counties and is composed of officers from the Olive Hill, Russell and Raceland police departments and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives encourage the public to contact them anonymously at 606-836-0442 about any illegal drug activity in Carter and Greenup counties.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five incidents in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. The actual reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Warrant service, 8:40 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 5th Street.
Destruction of property, 5:09 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Jackson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Shawn Christopher Kenney, 41, was incarcerated at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Kanawha County charged him with driving on a revoked license for DUI third offense. Bond was $10,000.
Eric Scott Spears, 46, was incarcerated at 12:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was $10,000.