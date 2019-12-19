GREENUP, Ky. — State Police in Greenup County, Kentucky, have located and identified the body of a man who was swept away by floodwaters early Tuesday morning.
David E. Rice, 50, of Greenup, attempted to drive across a flooded portion of the roadway in the Load community on Tuesday before his truck was swept away by fast-moving water, according to a news release issued by Kentucky State Police Post 14.
Witnesses saw Rice get out of his truck and attempt to swim to safety before disappearing into the floodwaters.
Rescuers spent much of Tuesday looking for Rice with no success before resuming the search Wednesday morning as floodwaters subsided, according to the release.
Rice’s truck was eventually located in a field that was heavily flooded. His body was then located nearby in the same field.
The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Jeff Kelley. Kelley was assisted on scene by the Load Volunteer Fire Department, the Ashland Fire Department, the Russell Fire Department and the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department.
