MILTON — A Kentucky man was jailed overnight after he was accused of leading police on a pursuit that led to him crashing his vehicle into a Milton restaurant.
Ramon Derone Kimbrough, 25, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, assault on an officer, fleeing on foot, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
According to the Milton Police Department, patrol officer Shane Higginbotham attempted to stop Kimbrough's vehicle on Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes, but he said Kimbrough drove off during the stop, leading to a pursuit. He drove across the median and went eastbound to the Milton exit, down John’s Creek Road and into a field behind the Milton McDonald’s.
Kimbrough is accused of reversing his vehicle and nearly striking Higginbotham’s cruiser before he started heading west on U.S. 60. The pursuit ended in the 1600 block of U.S. 60 in Milton after police said Kimbrough hit another vehicle before driving into the Barnyard BBQ restaurant.
The building sustained structural damage as a result.
Drugs and cash were found in the vehicle. Police said Kimbrough is currently wanted on a parole violation in Ohio, but he has a non-extradition warrant.
He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:50 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 2:50 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 17th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:57 a.m. Friday, 2200 block of 5th Street Road.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 10:57 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8:25 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Harvey Road.
False pretenses with a value of less than $1,000, 9:49 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Grand larceny, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 3:43 p.m. Thursday 700 block of West Division Street.
Domestic assault, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:22 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:21 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card valued $1,000 or more and petit larceny, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card valued $1,000 or more, 12 p.m. Oct. 11, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Marshall Street.
Information report, 5:17 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Staunton Street.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 1:25 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 11th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob Harrison Hayes, 19, was jailed at 3 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Lisa Faye Abner, 57, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joshua Lee Ball, 28, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Patricia Marie Bennett-Conn, 41, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $12,000.
Wilbert Franklin Hatcher, 31, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.