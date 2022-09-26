WAYNE — A traffic stop led to charges for a Lexington, Kentucky, man Sunday evening, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
Anthony Garrett, 29, faces three charges of transporting controlled substances into the state for methamphetamine, fentanyl and ecstasy.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit reported finding 1.5 pounds of what they said was crystal meth in a gallon freezer bag. Fentanyl and ecstasy were found in the engine compartment of the vehicle, according to officers.
According to Thompson, the methamphetamine weighed approximately 686 grams.
Garrett was lodged in Western Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sept. 23, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, information report, 8:45 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Prostitution, prostitution loitering, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 22, corner of West 12th Street and Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 2:45 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Battery, 3:46 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 2:42 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 12:12 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10:52 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Battery, 3 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Keith Bradley Newton, 30, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Newton with fugitive from justice and simple possession. Bond was not set.
Jordan Lee Jobe, 28, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Jobe with possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Edward Daniel Walker Jr., 37, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Walker with possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Kristie Love Walker, 40, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Walker with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.