RACELAND, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a man Monday for possession of illegal narcotics.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on U.S. 23 for a traffic violation when they smelled marijuana while speaking to the driver, Anthony Kershner.
A K9 was brought in to sniff of the vehicle and alerted.
When searching the vehicle, troopers found a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, pills and other paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.
Kershner is charged with operating motor vehicle while under the influence; possession of a handgun by convicted felon; drug paraphernalia; operating motor vehicle with alcohol concentration of or above 0.08; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; and other traffic related offense. He is being held in the Greenup County jail.
The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force will also be seeking federal charges against Kershner, according to State Police.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:41 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 8:41 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Marcum Terrance.
Destruction of property; insurance required; leaving the scene; property damage; driving under the influence, 1:04 p.m. Monday.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:43 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution; joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 9 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Paraphernalia, 2:54 a.m. Monday, block of Marcum Terrance.
Possession of controlled substance; DUI less than .150, 12:40 a.m. Monday, block of 3rd Avenue.
Driving under the influence, second offense; license revoked for miscellaneous reasons; obstructing an officer; possession of a controlled substance, 11:34 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Zion Frazier, 18, was jailed at 10:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving with fleeing. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jason Bradley Libell, 45, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of stolen vehicle and driving license revoked. Bond was set at $30,000.
Jason Scott Ratliff, 45, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $50,000.
Stephen Thomas White, 24, was jailed 6:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a domestic assault and battery. Bond was not set.
Jason Douglas Mccoy, 43, was jailed 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000.
Justin Blake Williams, 36, was jailed 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $50,000.