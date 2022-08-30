ASHLAND — A Kentucky man was arrested last week by Kentucky State Police as part of a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Calvin D. Workman, 55, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, was arrested Aug. 26 by officers out of Kentucky State Police Post 14.
Workman was charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
An investigation by an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children team started after Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police found sexually explicit images online shared by Workman.
A search warrant was executed at Workman’s residence Friday and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized. The Ashland Police Department’s forensic team received the equipment to be examined.
Workman was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:55 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 2:55 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 1:16 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 10 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of Hughes Street.
Petit larceny, 6:05 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:38 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9 p.m. Aug. 19, 4500 block of Piedmont Road.
Information report, 10:26 a.m. Monday, corner of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7:08 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
