ASHLAND — A Kentucky man has been extradited and charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the deaths of two Ashland women in June.

John Tooson, 32, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Toledo, Ohio, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, who were found with gunshot wounds June 17.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

