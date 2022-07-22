ASHLAND — A Kentucky man has been extradited and charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the deaths of two Ashland women in June.
John Tooson, 32, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Toledo, Ohio, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, who were found with gunshot wounds June 17.
Tooson was also charged with one count of wanton endangerment, as an uninjured, 2-month-old baby was found on the floor of the apartment with Easter and Algarakhuly.
According to the Ashland Police Department, evidence collected at the scene identified Tooson as a suspect.
Leads indicated Tooson fled the scene in Easter’s vehicle and headed to Toledo, resulting in a charge of automobile theft.
With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Toledo Police Department, Tooson was located in the city after the women’s deaths, where he barricaded himself in a residence before Toledo Police Department SWAT were called to assist.
While negotiating with officers, he appeared to surrender before retreating inside, grabbing a firearm and shooting himself, according to officers, and was hospitalized in Ohio and then Michigan.
The Ashland Police Department announced Friday that Tooson had been returned to Kentucky to face the charges, and was being held at Boyd County Detention Center without bond.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
