ASHLAND — Kentucky State Police jailed a man Saturday near Ashland on a murder warrant linked to a vehicle crash in August that resulted in the death of a minor.
Kristopher West, 27, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was charged with murder, first-degree assault, DUI (fourth or more, aggravated circumstances), driving with a suspended license (second offense), second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance and no registration plate, according to a news release from KSP.
The single-vehicle crash took place around 7 p.m. Aug. 27 in Ohio County.
Police believe West ran off the right shoulder of a roadway, striking a utility pole, where his vehicle ejected all passengers, including 17-year-old Brianna Bratcher, who died at the scene.
West was airlifted to a hospital for life-threatening injuries after the crash, and a third passenger, Kaela M. Hillard, 18, was transported by ambulance.
West was jailed at the Big Sandy Regional Jail after Post 14 KSP officers located and arrested him in Louisa, Kentucky.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 23 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
No proof of insurance, leaving the scene — property damage, SRL— miscellaneous, SRL — DUI first and second offense, 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Emmons Avenue.
Destruction of property — felony, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Battery, 4 p.m. Monday, 19th Street and Irvin Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, breaking and entering, midnight Friday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Sunday, Marcum Terrace.
Battery, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, West 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, midnight Sunday, 500 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Disorderly conduct, 12:37 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 2:32 p.m. Saturday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Trespass, 11:15 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, trespass, 11:15 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespassing on railroad tracks, 10:18 a.m. Monday, 8th Avenue.
Walking along streets and highways, soliciting rides, 11 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:13 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Brandishing, attempt to commit felony, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 11th Street.
Domestic battery, 7:47 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Open container, 3:57 p.m. Thursday, 27th Street and 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 3:42 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 21st Street.
Paraphernalia, 5:35 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 7th Avenue.