OLIVE HILL, Ky. — An Olive Hill, Kentucky, man was jailed Tuesday on child porn charges after police accused him of uploading images online.
The Kentucky State Police Post 14 arrested Danny Webb, 67, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
According to Kentucky State Trooper Shane Goodall, Kentucky State Police Post 14 arrested Webb on Dec. 14 and charged him with one count of first offense distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and 10 counts of possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.
Webb was taken into custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation opened by Kentucky State Police Post 14 and Ashland Police Department after they said they discovered Webb uploading images of child exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Olive Hill. Equipment believed to have been used to facilitate the crime was seized and will be taken to Ashland Police Department for examination. Preliminary search results indicate Webb was in possession of multiple electronic images depicting child sexual abuse material.
He is currently housed at the Carter County Detention Center.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Failure to process, disorderly conduct and intoxication or drinking in public places, 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Wood Lane.
Domestic battery, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 11th Street.
Deceased person, 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 2:25 a.m. Dec. 11, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10 p.m. Dec. 11, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of US 60.
Warrant service, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Warren Westfall, 50, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $40,000.
Bradley Scott Flowers, 26, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Wanda A. Einstein, 58, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $20,000.
Leonard Charles Hogan, 40, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $20,000.
Anthony Xavier Kelly, 37, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and burglary. Bond was $27,500.
Tyrone Devon Williams, 39, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Nicholas Ryan Martin, 31, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.