ASHLAND — A Catlettsburg, Kentucky, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal kidnapping charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
The plea agreement states that on May 1, Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, physically assaulted and kidnapped a woman with whom he was in a romantic relationship.
Smithers faces a sentence of life in prison following his guilty plea to the charge stemming from an incident that led to a law enforcement officer being shot in the throat.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, under a threat of force and using a firearm, Smithers made the victim go to a store with him where he brandished the weapon, assaulted her with it and confined her in a vehicle.
Smithers drove the victim to the Flatwoods, Kentucky, area and forced her to exit the vehicle after he stopped, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. While armed, he forced her to accompany him on foot, climb fences, trespass on private property, and traverse random routes around the area for several hours before she was able to escape.
Law enforcement found the victim collapsed at a gas station, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Smithers was spotted walking out of the woods.
Smithers shot a responding officer in the throat when law enforcement approached. The officer survived life-threatening injuries.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 11:57 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 1st Street and Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Nov. 11, 2021, 600 block of North Boulevard.
Battery, 5 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 13th Street.
Obstructing traffic, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, 31st Street Bridge.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Stamford Park Drive.
