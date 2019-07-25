HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by the Kentucky State Police:
SOLICITATION OF MURDER: A Carter County grand jury this month indicted a Grayson, Kentucky, man who is accused of soliciting the murder of a police officer.
Matthew Kelley, 29, is charged with two counts of solicitation of murder - police officer and one count of solicitation of murder.
Kelley was charged in 2018 with the murder. While housed in the Carter County Detention Center on that charge, detectives allege Kelley solicited to have Detective Jeffrey Kelley, who charged him, KSP Trooper Tyler Daniels, who arrested him, and a witness to the murder killed. The KSP Post 14 Ashland received a tip of the solicitation in April.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Samuel Lawson.
The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Department:
BURGLARY: Deputies responded Monday to the 4000 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington for reports of a home that was broken into. The victim, unsure if anyone was still in the home, waited for deputies to arrive outside. Deputies cleared the residence.
According to the police report, the suspects gained entry through an unlocked kitchen window and knew what they were looking for when they ransacked the house. The only thing missing was a Sentry safe, painted gold, that contained approximately $3,600 in checks and $10,000 in cash. The victim said he was a business owner who recently fired some employees for stealing money and he suspected the suspects may be those former employees.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Shoplifting, 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 37th Street, Guyandotte.
Nonconsensual disclosure of private intimate images, 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Friday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespassing, 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, 31st Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:01 p.m. April 28, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
False pretense with value of less than $1,000, Jan. 1, 1500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic battery, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Marion Court.
Warrant service, 10:18 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Keith Allen Wood, 46, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Felicia Marie Meyers, 26, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kellee Anne Russo, 25, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with retaliation against a public official and assault. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Scott Stevens, 24, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding and petit larceny. Bond was $55,000.
Christopher Shawn Baker, 47, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with violating home confinement. Bond was not set.
Kevin Junior Lell, 31, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and sexual assault. Bond was not set.