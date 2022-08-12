ASHLAND — A 19-year-old Ashland man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Thursday and charged with raping a minor and sexual crimes against animals.
Jeremiah James was located by detectives with the Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor and sexual crimes against animals.
Police said Thursday that a juvenile female reported she had been provided with alcohol before being sexually abused, raped and sodomized by James in July. She also claimed to have witnessed James commit a sex crime with an animal. Detectives said they obtained evidence to support the victim’s statements.
James was booked in the Carter County Detention Center at 4:39 p.m. Thursday. Bond was not set. The case remains under investigation, police said.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
NARCOTICS: Illegal narcotics were seized by law enforcement in Huntington on Thursday, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Members of the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force arrested two Huntington men following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street.
Kirk Trotter, 27, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Trotter was booked into the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, and bond was set at $75,000.
Semaj Figg, 30, was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for strangulation and was on federal supervised release from previous charges. Figg was booked into the Western Regional Jail at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, and bond was not set.
During the incident, law enforcement authorities reported finding more than 720 grams of marijuana, 513 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 171 grams of suspected cocaine, 73 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two firearms and approximately $3,000 in cash.
Additional charges are pending for both men, police said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:10 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Tow-in, 1:10 a.m. Friday, 26th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 10:19 p.m. Thursday, 9th Street and 7th Avenue.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
