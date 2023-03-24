ASHLAND — A month after Kentucky State Police say a 2-year-old died from fentanyl ingestion, the child's mother has been charged with manslaughter.
KSP responded to the 1500 block of Greentree Court for a report of an unresponsive juvenile on Feb. 14.
Boyd County EMS transported the 2-year-old to a local hospital where the child was pronounced deceased. The juvenile died from fentanyl ingestion, according to KSP.
A Boyd County grand jury indicted 33-year-old Brittany Copodonna on Tuesday and she was arrested Thursday.
Copodonna was charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
Copodonna was lodged in Boyd County Detention Center.
A search warrant executed at the residence included a discovery of fentanyl in the room where the child was found unresponsive.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 12:21 a.m. Friday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:34 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Runaway, 10:07 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Deceased person, 6:46 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 3000 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Trespass, 1:20 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Adams Avenue Rear.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 1:21 p.m. March 18, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, unit block of 28th Street.
Information report, 12:31 p.m. March 17, 1300 block of Grouse Run Lane.
Disorderly conduct, battery, 8:55 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Beech Street.
Grand larceny, destruction of property, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 12:52 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 30th Street.
Domestic battery, 1:43 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:02 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, petit larceny, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Larry Lamar Jackson, 23, was jailed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jackson with eight counts of wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $40,000.
Richard Warren Pack, 58, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Pack with driving under the influence, battery of officer, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.
Christopher Waters, 28, was jailed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Waters with possession with intent to deliver, person prohibited from carrying firearms and bond revocation. Bond was set at $20,000.
Thomas Holmes, 32, was jailed at 9:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Holmes with burglary, person prohibited from possessing firearms and simple possession. Bond was set at $50,000.
Eric Jonathan Taylor, 41, was jailed at 8:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Taylor with fugitive from justice and arson. Bond was not set.
Kelly Gerome Doss, 32, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Doss with fraud access device. Bond was set at $7,500.
Barry Edsel Messinger, 48, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Messinger with strangulation, domestic battery, unlawful restraint and domestic assault. Bond was not set.