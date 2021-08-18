FLATWOODS, Ky. — A Flatwoods, Kentucky, man was arrested Tuesday on child porn charges following an investigation by state police.
According to State Trooper Shane Goodall, the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant related to a child sexual abuse material investigation at Windy Hills Apartments in Flatwoods on Tuesday.
Based on evidence and statements, police said William Clark, 53, used a laptop to download and transmit several videos and images showing sexual performances by minors.
Clark was arrested and housed at Greenup County Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performances by minors and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:20 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 8:20 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Breaking and entering an auto, midnight Sunday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property and discharging firearm in city limits, 7:35 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.
Information report, midnight Sunday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Magazine Avenue and East Road.
Stolen auto, 3:21 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Adams Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 8:53 a.m. Saturday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:50 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, 9:27 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jay Michael Norton, 62, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
James Robert Jeffers, 43, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic battery and distribution or displaying obscene matter to minors. Bond was not set.
Susie Faye Shockley, 71, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.