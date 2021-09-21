The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon3.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Found property, 5 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 3000 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 1 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 13th Street.

Absconding and fraudulently obtaining food or lodging, 2:57 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.

Assault, 3:45 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of James River Road.

Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.

Auto tampering, 7:41 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny and breaking and entering an auto, midnight Sept. 15, 1000 block of 12th Street.

Warrant service, intoxication or drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 1 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 16th Street.

Stolen auto, 8 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of Rear Adams Avenue.

Destruction of property and attempt to commit a felony, 5:15 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:10 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Roby Road.

Petit larceny, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Rear Short Street.

Information report, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Charles Court.

Shoplifting, 2:20 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Shane Burton, 47, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.

Daniel Lee Mcfayden, 34, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and burglary. Bond was $10,000.

Benjamin Lee Blackburn, 39, was jailed at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with altered Sudafed or altered precursors. Bond was not set.

Derek Landon Risner, 32, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with burglary. Bond was $20,012.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.