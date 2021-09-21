HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Found property, 5 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 3000 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 1 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Absconding and fraudulently obtaining food or lodging, 2:57 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Assault, 3:45 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of James River Road.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 7:41 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering an auto, midnight Sept. 15, 1000 block of 12th Street.
Warrant service, intoxication or drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 1 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 16th Street.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.