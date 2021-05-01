The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed four new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 4:16 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 8:20 a.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Preston Tyler Broyles, 23, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.

James Everett Bryant, 40, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $10,000.

Chad Worthy McCallister, 39, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with driving on a revoked license and home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Christopher Allen Walls, 38, was jailed at 2 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

