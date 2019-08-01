HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Paraphernalia, 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Information report, 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.

Trespassing, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 28th Street and Marion Street.

Petit larceny and breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Adams Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deceased person, 10 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.

Battery, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:

Ricky Nelson, 51, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, DUI and second-offense DUI. He was also jailed on active warrants. Bond was not set.

Deaaron Michael Frazier, 24, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Anthony Dean Little, 40, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive

from justice, fleeing from an officer and shoplifting. Bond was $7,000 for some charges.

Brenda Lee McCarty, 56, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Jonathan Scott McClellan, 32, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was $10,000.

