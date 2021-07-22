The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Domestic battery, 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of Van Sant Street.

Battery, 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.

Battery, 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 13th Street.

Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcohol liquor and disorderly conduct, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny and destruction of property, 12:30 p.m. July 11, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Warrant service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Buffington Avenue.

Breaking and entering an auto and grand larceny, 8:45 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:40 a.m. July 16, 2200 block of Rear Washington Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 3 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue, Guyandotte.

Battery and domestic battery, 11:45 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Franelys Rodriguez Rivera, 42, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.

Justin Holland, 24, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was $5,012.

