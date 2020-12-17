Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 3800 block of Riverside Drive.

Information report, midnight Nov. 1, 400 block of 7th Street.

Breaking and entering auto, midnight Tuesday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Short Street.

Shoplifting, 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Destruction of property and attempt to commit a felony, 6:42 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.

Domestic battery and petit larceny, 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 8th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Malaki Leeleand McComas, 21, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.

Chassity Rae Erwin, 34, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on active warrants. Bond was not set.

Erica Ray Ransbottom, 35, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on active warrants. Bond was not set.

