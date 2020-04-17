HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details: Missing person, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue. Battery, midnight Monday, 400 West 9th Avenue. Trespassing, 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 2nd Avenue. Information report, 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue. Permitting unauthorized driver, no driver’s license and no insurance, 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 3rd Avenue. Petit larceny, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 8th Street. Information report, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue. Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Pogue Street. Embezzlement less than $1,000, 7 a.m. Jan. 20, 400 block of Washington Avenue. Petit larceny, 2 p.m. April 8, 500 block of Bradley Foster Drive. Grand larceny, 12:14 p.m. April 3, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue. Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Gallaher Street. Automobile breaking and entering, 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Non-consensual disclosure of private intimate images, 7 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of McVeigh Avenue. The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville: Meranda Paige Adkins, 32, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property, destruction of property and conspiracy. Bond was not set. Shane Aaron Cornell, 27, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property, destruction of property and conspiracy. Bond was not set. Rachel Lynn Beard, 40, was jailed at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Missing person, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, midnight Monday, 400 West 9th Avenue.
Trespassing, 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 2nd Avenue.
Information report, 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Permitting unauthorized driver, no driver’s license and no insurance, 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 8th Street.
Information report, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Pogue Street.
Embezzlement less than $1,000, 7 a.m. Jan. 20, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. April 8, 500 block of Bradley Foster Drive.
Grand larceny, 12:14 p.m. April 3, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Gallaher Street.
Automobile breaking and entering, 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Non-consensual disclosure of private intimate images, 7 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of McVeigh Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Meranda Paige Adkins, 32, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property, destruction of property and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Shane Aaron Cornell, 27, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property, destruction of property and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Rachel Lynn Beard, 40, was jailed at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.