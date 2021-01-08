HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 11th Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident causing damage, 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, Mcveigh Avenue and Woodmont Road.
Domestic battery, 4:46 p.m. Dec. 20, 500 block of 2nd Street.
Breaking and entering an auto, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Information report, 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, battery of a police officer and arson, 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Piedmont Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Marcellus Dwain Williams, 39, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.
Paul Eugene Wilson, 58, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
John Daniel Smith, 44, was jailed at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $15,000.