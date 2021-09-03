HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto, 12:25 a.m. Friday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Brandishing, 8:40 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 8 a.m. Aug. 28, 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:40 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of Riverside Drive.
Strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery, 1:10 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Francis Street.
Grand larceny, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 14th Street.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 3rd Street.
Destruction of property, 3:16 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with an access device and petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Information report, 11:32 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 30th Street.
Information report, 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ernest Scott Fetty, 27, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $20,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
