HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 24 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 2:05 a.m. Friday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Information report, 12:03 a.m. Friday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:03 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 5th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Thursday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:15 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Information report, 4 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Forgery and uttering, 8:47 p.m. Oct. 5, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 1:55 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 30th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 10 p.m. Oct. 5, Marshall Street.
Warrant service, 12:10 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary tools and trespass, 11:03 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 21st Street.
Throwing or scattering garbage, 10:13 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6 1/2 Alley.
Identity theft, 11:25 a.m. April 2, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:33 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 21st Street.
Trespass, 10:01 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 11:04 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Clemens Court.
Petit larceny, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 1, 100 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service, 8:23 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 23rd Street.
Petit larceny, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 12th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Brice Michael Elkins, 45, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license for miscellaneous reasons, driving on a suspended license for DUI, no motor vehicle inspection, seat belt violation, no insurance and third-offense DUI. Bond was not set.
Scott Edmund Graham, 22, was jailed at 1 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,000.
Timothy David Hamlin, 23, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy, receiving or transferring stolen goods and destruction of property. Bond was $40,000.
Amber Nicole Bonecutter, 33, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Bond was $50,000.
Donald Richard Smith, 52, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with destruction of property and grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.