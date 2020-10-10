Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 24 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Warrant service, 2:05 a.m. Friday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.

Information report, 12:03 a.m. Friday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 3rd Avenue.

Warrant service, 9:03 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 5th Street.

Petit larceny, noon Thursday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3:15 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 8th Street.

Information report, 4 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.

Forgery and uttering, 8:47 p.m. Oct. 5, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Shoplifting, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 1:55 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 14th Street.

Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 30th Street.

Fraudulent use of a credit card, 10 p.m. Oct. 5, Marshall Street.

Warrant service, 12:10 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Marcum Terrace.

Burglary tools and trespass, 11:03 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 21st Street.

Throwing or scattering garbage, 10:13 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6 1/2 Alley.

Identity theft, 11:25 a.m. April 2, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:33 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 21st Street.

Trespass, 10:01 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 11:04 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.

Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Clemens Court.

Petit larceny, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 1, 100 block of 9th Avenue.

Warrant service, 8:23 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 23rd Street.

Petit larceny, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 12th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Brice Michael Elkins, 45, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license for miscellaneous reasons, driving on a suspended license for DUI, no motor vehicle inspection, seat belt violation, no insurance and third-offense DUI. Bond was not set.

Scott Edmund Graham, 22, was jailed at 1 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,000.

Timothy David Hamlin, 23, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy, receiving or transferring stolen goods and destruction of property. Bond was $40,000.

Amber Nicole Bonecutter, 33, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Bond was $50,000.

Donald Richard Smith, 52, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with destruction of property and grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.