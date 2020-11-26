Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Warrant service, 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Information report, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.

Destruction of property, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Marshall Avenue.

Petit larceny and auto tampering, 3 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 13th Street.

Leaving the scene, 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of 7th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 9th Street.

Recovered stolen auto, 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Staunton Street.

Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 13th Street.

Domestic assault, obstructing an officer and warrant service, 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Park Circle.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Jackson Avenue.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.

Disorderly conduct, 1:02 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.