HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Destruction of property, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Marshall Avenue.
Petit larceny and auto tampering, 3 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Leaving the scene, 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of 7th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Recovered stolen auto, 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Staunton Street.
Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 13th Street.
Domestic assault, obstructing an officer and warrant service, 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Park Circle.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Jackson Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Disorderly conduct, 1:02 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.