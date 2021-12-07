HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:38 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 10:38 p.m. Monday, 700 block of West 16th Street.
Paraphernalia, 4:25 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:57 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Everett Street.
Petit larceny, 6:44 a.m. Nov. 18, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices and grand larceny, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Springdale Road.
Information report, 9 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering, 2:44 a.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Domestic battery and strangulation, 4:10 a.m. Monday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jimmy Lee Mills, 30, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of child pornography depicting minors in sexual positions. Bond was $20,000.
Aaron Zachary Slash, 20, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing on foot and possession of a controlled substance. He was also jailed on a Logan County warrant. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
