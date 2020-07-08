HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fraudulent use of a credit card and petit larceny, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:24 p.m. Saturday, 1900 block of Parkview Street.
Warrant service, 8:21 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Stolen auto, 2 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny and fraudulent use of an access device, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4:35 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Grand larceny, 5 p.m. July 3, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. July 4, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:30 a.m. Monday, 4600 block of Auburn Road.
Stolen auto, midnight April 30, Harvey Road.
Undisclosed, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Francis Street.
Petit larceny, 9:12 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Failure to process, disorderly conduct and intoxication in public places, 2:54 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:50 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 4th Street.
Deceased person, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 12th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Steven Kyle Wolfe, 33, was jailed at 1:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was $20,000.