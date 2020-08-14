HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 1:28 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Street.
Second-offense DUI, 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Intoxicating or drinking in public places, 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sycamore Street and St. Louis Avenue.
Fraudulent use of an access device, 8 a.m. Aug. 5, 300 block of Davis Street.
Petit larceny, midnight Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Monday, 200 block of Short Street.
Petit larceny, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Everett Street.
Found property, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Street.
Brandishing, noon Aug. 3, 2500 block of Adams Avenue.
Unknown, 8 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Unknown, midnight July 11, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Rear 4th Avenue.
False pretense, 5 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Christina Lynn Farley, 36, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with breaking and entering and petit larceny. Bond was set at $7,500.