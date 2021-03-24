The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Shoplifting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.

Paraphernalia and trespass, 5:08 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Rear Washington Avenue.

Open container, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 11th Street.

Petit larceny, 1:53 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 16th Street.

Information report, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of 29th Street.

Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.

Information report, 3:04 p.m. March 9, unlisted.

Possession of a controlled substance, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Information report, 11 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Patrick Culver Elliot, 65, was jailed at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Alex Kane Dillistone, 36, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

James Michael Gibson, 36, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with obtaining money by false pretense, failure to render aid and worthless checks. Bond was not set.

Angelo D. Clifton, 27, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with bailpiece. Bond was not set.

Toni Maria Hardwick, 35, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

