HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 12th Street.
Shoplifting, 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Rugby Road.
Petit larceny, 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, first block of Washington Square.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Found property, 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 11th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of West 5th Street.
Paraphernalia,9:31 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Harold Roy Midkiff Jr., 35, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. He was charged with burglary, second-degree sexual assault, unlawful assault and a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Joshua Allen Hysell, 30, was jailed at 3:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, third offense driving revoked for DUI and third-offense DUI. Bond was not set.
Cody Daniel Crump, 32, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $10,000.