HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Found property, paraphernalia, 2 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Tuesday, West 7th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:08 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Artisan Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, noon Aug. 30, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, midnight Aug. 23, 500 block of Kinetic Drive.
Breaking and entering, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:13 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, fugitive from justice, 9:36 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting, first and second offense, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 2:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Gary Dale Preece Sr., 71, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with outstanding warrants. Bond was set at $110,000.
Julian Edward Tucker, 33, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.