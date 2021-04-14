HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, midnight Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and warrant execution, 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service and stolen auto, 8 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, midnight March 26, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Found property, 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:17 a.m. March 27, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:58 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Curtis Lee Adkins, 43, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bond was $7,500.
Erica Louise Adkins, 39, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Mark Anthony Jackson II, 37, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy and grand larceny. Bond was $20,000.
Angela Marie Kukuloff, 35, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and driving revoked. Bond was $23,000.
Matthew Leon Newman, 42, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was $40,000.
Josh Ray Reynolds, 30, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving suspended for non-DUI, reckless driving and no insurance. Bond was $57,000.
Melissa Dawn Short, 42, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny and false pretense. Bond was $7,000.