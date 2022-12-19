The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:04 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, trespassing other than a structure, 8:04 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 8, 800 block of Adams Avenue Rear.
Grand larceny, 4:17 a.m. Sunday, unit block of Cavalier Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 4:01 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Willie Renard Craft, 47, was jailed at 9:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Craft with receiving or transferring stolen property, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $75,000.
Robert Daniel Young, 35, was jailed at 10:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Young with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $35,000.
Randel Ellis Boggs, 23, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Boggs with possession of altered pseudoephedrine, possession a concealed weapon and person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Gregory Ryan Parsley, 21, was jailed at 6:23 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Parsley with probation violation. No bond.
James Douglas Rowe, 41, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Rowe with driving revoked, no insurance, no registration, and probation violation. No bond.
Adam Jabez Beard, 39, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Beard with public intoxication, intimidation of public officer, obstructing and officer and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.
