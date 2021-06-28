HUNTINGTON — All cattle missing in West Virginia after a tractor-trailer crash last week have been corralled as of Sunday evening, Huntington Animal Control officials said.
With the help of a local cowboy, Huntington Animal Control humane officer Jon Rutherford reported that the last of the runaway cattle had been captured in West Virginia, but three are still missing in the Chesapeake area of Ohio.
On Thursday, a cattle-hauler bound for Nebraska tipped over into the median of Interstate 64 near mile marker 7, closing the highway for several hours. Of the 63 cattle on board, two died in the wreck, two were euthanized afterward and one was hit and killed by another truck early Friday morning. The other 55 survived and were taken to local farms for further medical evaluation. Three are still missing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Runaway juvenile; 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of 12th Avenue.
Kidnapping, penalty, domestic battery, DVP violation; 3 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:20 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 17th Street.
Grand larceny, 12 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution; fugitive from justice, 1:17 p.m. Sunday, 20th Street and 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1900 block of Artisan Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11:59 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 4th Street.
Information report, 4:30 p.m. Friday, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:35 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Paraphernalia, 9:48 a.m. Friday, 5th Street and 6 1/2 Alley.
Possession with intent; delivery of a controlled substance, 8:11 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 19th Street.
Deceased person, 5:43 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Grand larceny, 11:50 p.m. Saturday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Information report, 1:15 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Douglas Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Shane Eppson Hatfield, 24, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement revocation, shoplifting third offense, trespassing and escape. Bond was set at $75,000, cash only.
Steven Andrew Maynard, 33, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Chaz Allen Newman, 28, was jailed at 11:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him possession with intent. Bond was set at $25,000 surety/cash.
Matthew Allen Taylor, 36, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with circuit warrant and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
David Michael Weaver, 39, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was set at $10,000, 10% cash.
Zachary David Edens, 33, was jailed at 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving or transporting stolen property. Bond was not set.
Gregory Lowell Fullerton, 64, was jailed at 6:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Katherine Anne Gooding, 31, was jailed at 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary and receiving or transporting stolen property. Bond was not set.
Aaron Joel Bryce Sopher, 27, was jailed at 4:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Mark Wesley Taylor, 43, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI 3rd offense and speeding. Bond was not set.
Audrianna Carmel Zepeda, 32, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with malicious wounding. Bond was set at $50,000.