IRONTON — Two people were arrested on drug charges in South Point, Ohio, after a hotel was raided by Lawrence County law enforcement Thursday as the result of a months-long investigation.

According to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson, members of the Lawrence County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant at about 9 a.m. Thursday at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites in South Point.

James Williams, 45, and Meahgan Russell, 35, both of South Point, have been charged with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony. Additional charges are expected to be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The raid came as a result of a several-month investigation, during which fentanyl and heroin was purchased in the presence of a juvenile. During the raid, investigators seized a large sum of cash, drugs, scales and drug-related paraphernalia.

“In recent weeks our area has experienced several drug-related overdoses. The task force will continue to target those involved in drug trafficking,” Anderson said.

WEAPONS CHARGE: A Tennessee woman was taken into custody by the Ironton Police Department on Wednesday on an out-of-state warrant related to weapons charges.

According to a news release from IPD, the department joined the U.S. Marshals Service to execute a warrant at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of South 6th Street in Ironton.

As a result, Erica Morgan, 44, of Bean Station, Tennessee, was taken into custody. Morgan was wanted in Tennessee on a fugitive from justice warrant related to a weapons charge.

She is housed at the Lawrence County Jail in Ohio and faces expedition.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 1:37 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Underwood Avenue.

Destruction of property, 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Ferguson Road.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Bradley Road.

Paraphernalia and trespass, 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Destruction of property, midnight Wednesday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.

Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.

Petit larceny, 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.

False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 8 a.m. June 22, 600 block of 13th Street.

Second-degree robbery, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.

Petit larceny, noon June 28, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Brandon Quane Hudson, 35, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Kodey Nathaniel Saddler, 18, was jailed at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

