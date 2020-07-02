MASON, W.Va. — A Letart, West Virginia man was jailed Tuesday on drug charges after allegedly leading Mason police on a high-speed chase while illegally operating an all-terrain vehicle.
Michael Shane Riggs, 30, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday. The Mason Police Department charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing from an officer. Bond was set at $50,000.
According to MPD, two police officers observed a red ATV about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday being operated by a male, later determined to be Riggs, with no helmet along Anderson Street in Mason.
The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the male allegedly did a U-turn and began fleeing from the officers at a high rate of speed. The male came to a stop along Foglesong Road and surrendered.
During the chase, Riggs attempted to throw items in a clear baggy from the ATV before stopping. The items were later found and are suspected to be about 1.84 grams of crystal meth and 2.09 grams of heroin. Multiple syringes, one of which had a clear crystal substance inside, were also found.
The drugs were allegedly individually packaged and appeared to be meant for distribution.
Riggs was also allegedly operating the ATV on a suspended license.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, destruction of property, intoxication or drinking in public places, 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Child neglect resulting in injury, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Open container, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8 ½ Alley.
Battery, midnight Tuesday, 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Tuesday, 2100 block of Rear 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service, 2:11 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Matthew John Persinger, 38, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms. He was also jailed on two active warrants. Bond was $18,000.
Johnathan Mark Ratliff, 29, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny and petit larceny. Bond was $15,000.
Steve Andrew Auxier, 34, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and obstructing. Bond was not set.