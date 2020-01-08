HUNTINGTON — A Lincoln County man gave deputies the name of a relative after being taken into custody following a police pursuit Monday in Huntington, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
Timothy Shain Baker, 31, of Lincoln County, was charged with giving false information and will face additional charges, Zerkle said.
“He has apparently done this type of thing before,” Zerkle said.
Baker was one of three people charged in connection with a police pursuit that ended with the vehicle crashing into a home on Park Street. The other two people charged were Anthony McCoy, 33, and Ashley Adkins, 32, both from Lincoln County. All were facing various felony and misdemeanor charges, Zerkle said.
Zerkle said after taking Baker’s fingerprints, officers eventually figured out that he had given them a name that was not his own.
Baker has an extensive criminal background that includes a May 2017 incident in which he was charged with kidnapping, indecent exposure, battery and assault, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
In that case it was alleged that Baker held a woman and her son against their will in Huntington. However, the Cabell County prosecution failed to ask the witness to identify Baker during her testimony, which caused the kidnapping charges to be dismissed.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, noon Monday, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:57 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 7:40 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:19 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 8:21 a.m. Sunday, 3400 block of Crane Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Sunday, 900 block of 20th Street.
Fleeing from an officer, no vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, third-offense DUI, 12:51 p.m. Monday, Artisan Avenue and 20th Street.
Deceased person, 3:20 p.m. Friday, 2300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Shoplifting first and second offenses, 11:55 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, value less than $1,000, breaking and entering auto, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 11:07 a.m. Dec. 30, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:39 a.m. Monday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, warrant execution/service, 5:24 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Information report, 5 p.m. Sunday, 4100 block of Auburn Road.
Warrant service/execution, midnight Monday, 10th Street and 11th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Kathy Collen Roth, 34, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with grand larceny and unlawful taking of a vehicle. Bond was $10,000.
David Wayne Maynard, 34, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Adrean Deone Williams, 38, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.