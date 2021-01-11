CHARLESTON — A Lincoln County man was sentenced to prison for a federal gun crime last week.
Lenville Jason Porter, 36, of Lincoln County, was sentenced to serve two years and nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Porter was stopped by Lt. J.J. Napier, of the West Hamlin Police Department, in October 2019 after the officer became suspicious he was committing theft.
Napier asked if he could pat Porter down for officer safety, at which point he found a loaded Phoenix Arms .22 pistol from the defendant’s pocket.
A background check showed Porter was not allowed to possess the gun due to two prior convictions for third-degree arson and destruction of a public utility.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:54 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, 2:54 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boluevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, 10:01 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 3 ½ Alley.
Warrant service, 9:51 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 5:06 a.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:58 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Aaron Joel Bryce Sopher, 26, was jailed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Jeremy Scott Swann, 40, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Jonathan Lee Mccann, 25, was jailed at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, brandishing, shoplifting and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Charles Walsh, 39, was jailed at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.