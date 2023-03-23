BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — Two parents were arrested Tuesday after their 6-year-old daughter reported she was being abused and starved.
West Virginia State Police responded to a home in the unit block of Lady Bug Drive in Branchland at about 6:30 a.m.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 10:14 pm
The young girl was at her neighbor’s home after her grandmother advised her to leave her home, according to a criminal complaint. The girl told law enforcement her parents hit her with a belt and do not feed her.
State police went to the girl’s home a little after 7 a.m. where they found the parents, 30-year-old Dustin Workman and 26-year-old Mattesha Lawrence. They were both charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.
According to criminal complaint filed, the residence was “extremely dirty and unkept” with an odor of spoiled food and rotten garbage.
The fridge, freezer and cabinets had little food, according to Trooper J.D. Reedy.
The complaint stated three other juveniles — two children aged 2 and one aged 3 — shared a twin-sized mattress without bedding and were placed on the floor.
“The lack of food and obvious filth posed an obvious risk to the safety and wellbeing of the children of the residence,” Reedy wrote in the complaint.
Workman and Lawrence denied hitting the children, but Reedy reported state police were able to obtain evidence to support the accusation.
Both defendants are lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $10,000 cash-only bond.
