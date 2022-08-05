HUNTINGTON — A Florida man was cited on weapon charges Friday after airport officers found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.
Huntington Tri-State Airport Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the .22 caliber handgun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. The handgun was loaded with 10 bullets.
Huntington Tri-State Airport reported the firearm to be the second one discovered in 2022.
Once TSA officers spotted the gun, local police were alerted and the gun was confiscated.
Huntington Tri-State Airport stated in a news release that the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve firearm incidents.
“Guns and airplanes don’t mix,” said Simone Beyer, TSA’s acting federal security director for West Virginia, in a news release. “Guns at security checkpoints are a serious concern. There’s a right way to transport a gun for a flight and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The right way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight.”
Huntington Tri-State Airport has reported at least two firearms found at the checkpoint each year since 2017. TSA officers caught nine firearms in 2019 and four in 2020.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Cody Michael Browning, 23, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Browning with destruction of property, petit larceny, escape and home confinement violation. Bond was set at $26,500.
Myleaha Trinity Lynn Crockett, 22, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Crockett with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was set at $10,000.
Kevin Dale Bowman, 35, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Bowman with attempt to commit a felony, grand larceny, trespassing, refusal to fingerprint and auto tampering. Bond was set at $30,000.
