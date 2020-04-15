LOGAN, W.Va. — Police in Logan County, West Virginia, arrested a man they said caused $2,500 in damage after spitting on merchandise at a Walmart store.
Daniel Damon Murphy, 43, of Logan, is facing charges of threats of terroristic acts and destruction of property, according to criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court.
On April 4, Logan Police officers C.L. Carter and K.R. Conley responded to the Walmart at the Fountain Place Mall for reports of a man spitting on multiple items inside the store.
Officers reportedly made contact with the man, who denied spitting and became agitated when they spoke to him, according to the complaints.
Carter returned to Walmart the next day and learned the total cost of items destroyed exceeded $2,500.
Murphy was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court and was being held Tuesday in Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $75,000 cash-only bail.
Murphy also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver in connection with a separate investigation, according to complaints.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 3 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Deceased person, 12:05 p.m. Monday, 3900 block of Crane Avenue.
Automobile breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Monday, 4000 block of Waverly Road.
Stolen automobile, 8:14 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Destruction of property, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 26th Street.