The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by records from The Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight incidents in a report from Saturday and Sunday. Because the records were not made available, these are the only details known:

Loitering on city property, 4:30 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of 4 1/2 Alley.

Grand larceny, 11 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of 23rd Street.

Indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, 12:14 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Intoxication or drinking in public places, 8:45 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 20th Street.

Petit larceny, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:57 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 8th Avenue.

Trespass, 4:29 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.

Shoplifting, first and second offense, 5:39 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Shoplifting, first and second offense, 9:40 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 20th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Brandon West, 26, was incarcerated on Monday at 7 a.m. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intention/delivery of a controlled substance, home confinement revocation, escape, fleeing on foot and obstructing. Bond was $53,000.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @mckennahorsley.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.