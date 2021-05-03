HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by records from The Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight incidents in a report from Saturday and Sunday. Because the records were not made available, these are the only details known:
Loitering on city property, 4:30 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of 4 1/2 Alley.
Grand larceny, 11 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of 23rd Street.
Indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, 12:14 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 8:45 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:57 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 4:29 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Shoplifting, first and second offense, 5:39 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, first and second offense, 9:40 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 20th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Brandon West, 26, was incarcerated on Monday at 7 a.m. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intention/delivery of a controlled substance, home confinement revocation, escape, fleeing on foot and obstructing. Bond was $53,000.