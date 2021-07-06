CULLODEN, W.Va -- A Louisiana man was arrested Monday after a police pursuit ended at a power substation in eastern Cabell County.
According to the Milton Police Department, Danny M. Fulks, 36, of Franklin Louisiana, was arrested early Monday morning by Sgt. Matt Newcome and charged with DUI involving drugs, third-offense driving on a revoked license, fleeing from a police officer while DUI, no insurance and improper registration. His bond was set at $31,100.
He was also wanted in Louisiana on warrant for parole violation surrounding a burglary case.
The pursuit happened Monday when Newcome attempted to stop Fulks on suspicions of impaired driving on Interstate 64.
The pursuit ran from Milton to Culloden and ended when Fulks drove through an open field and into a power substation, where he crashed his vehicle. Fulks was taken into custody after he attempted to flee, MPD said.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 10:17 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance and DUI with minor in the car, 1500 block of 16th Street.
Domestic battery and child abuse resulting in injury, serious bodily injury or risk of death, 9 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Information report, 12 p.m. July 1, city limits of Huntington.
Petit larceny, 12 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
Battery, 2:10 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 26th Street.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Intoxication or driving in public places and disorderly conduct, 1:50 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Assault, 10:28 a.m. Monday, 600 block of Bridge Street.
Strangulation or domestic battery, 3:30 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Charleston Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Timothy Eugene Green, 31, was jailed at 2 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Shawn Edward Hurt, 42, was jailed at 11 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Charles Michael London Jr.,30, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Randall Craig Morrison, 41, was jailed at 10:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Edward Alan Scott, 59, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with soliciting a minor via computer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was not set.
Bethany Carol Mayes, 42, was jailed at 10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with domestic battery and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Dakota Scott Taylor, 19, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.