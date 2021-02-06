HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:16 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 3:16 a.m. Friday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Unlisted, 1:56 a.m. Friday, unlisted.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and robbery, 4 p.m. Thursday, 30th Street.
Deceased person, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of West 7th Street.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Feb. 1, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:45 p.m. Thursday, unlisted.
Intoxicating substances, 12:21 p.m. Thursday, 4600 block of Waverly Road.
Forgery and uttering, 7 a.m. Jan. 28, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Oct. 15, 2020, 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:29 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Third-offense shoplifting, 8:57 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Unpaid citations, 8:44 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 11th Street.
Third-offense DUI and warrant service, 11:50 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 25th Street.
Found property, 8:43 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property and threatening communications by electronic device, 5 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Timothy James Colver, 30, was jailed at 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and escape. Bond was not set.
Chad Allen Powell, 39, was jailed at 11:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $5,000.
Troy Henry Tutt, 29, was jailed at 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Christopher Michael Priestley, 37, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense domestic battery. Bond was $20,000.
Robert Harrison Ross, 40, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.